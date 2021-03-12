Chiyaan Vikram Joins Hands With Son Dhruva For 60th Movie 

The Muhurat of famous Kollywood actor Chiyaan Vikram's 60th movie was held recently. The special feature of this movie is that Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram will also be seen in this movie with his father.

Fans are looking forward to watch the father and son's magic on the screen. Dhruv Vikram has already worked as a lead actor in a Tamil movie which was the remake of Telugu super hit Movie "Arjun Reddy'.

This Chiyaan Vikram movie with his son which is yet to be titled will be directed by Karthik Subbaraju. The shooting of this movie is in progress. The team of this movie has changed its music director. Anirudh has been replaced by another famous music director by name Santosh Narayan, we hear. There will be two lead actresses Simran and Vaani bhojan in this movie.

Vikram, who has finished working in the movie 'Cobra' is looking forward for the movie to hit theatres. Cobra, which will be released in both Telugu and Tamil, has Sandalwood actress Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role.