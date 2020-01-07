Darbar Release: Rajinikanth Will Arrive In Style

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth. The name is enough to expect the unexpected because we know he's one actor who can make the impossible possible, we mean on the big screen.

Now, thalaivar fans have already started countdown for their actor's much hyped movie Darbar. A lot is riding on the film and like every Rajini movie, expectations have touched the skies.

Rajinikanth will be seen as a police officer after a long time and will be donning the Khakee which itself will be reason enough for fans to throng theatres. Another reason is Rajini himself.

Rajinikanth movies need no promotions as the name is enough. In fact we all know the kind of buzz the teaser and poster of Darbar has already generated on social media. Yet the makers of Darbar are willing to take no chances. They are going all out to promote the movie.

Remember we told you that the makers had got a special aircraft made to promote Darbar with Rajijikanth's face on the plane? As if that was not enough, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to apppease fans.

Not wanting to disappoint the fans of Thalaiva, they are working on getting the movie Darbar released in maximum number of theatres. Only a few days left for release and Rajinkanth's fans too at thrilled.

They are so excited about the Pongal release that they are also planning something big on the day of Darbar release.

If a buzz doing the rounds on social media is to be believed then the Salem fans of Rajinikanth has sought the nod of officials concerned there to have a flower shower on Rajinikanth cutout on the day of Darbar release.

It remains to be seen if they would get the required permissions to go on with their plans.

Rajinikanth's Darbar will arrive in theatres on January 9. Rajini has shared screen space with his Kuselan co-star Nayanthara in Darbar. So wait for Rajinikanth to arrive in style on the day of Darbar release.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Darbar is not the only movie to be releasing around Pongal. Most filmmakers are planning to use the Sankranthi sentiment to release their movie as a festive treat to the audience.

In Tollywood it would be Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Versus Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuram lo. In Kollywood it would be Rajinikanth's Darbar versus his actor son-in-law Dhanush's Pataas.

In Bollywood, even though there is no Sankranthi sentiment as such there will be a box office clash between Ajay Devgn's Thanhaji and Deepika's Chhapaak based on the life of acid victim survivor.

It would be interesting to see which movie will win the Sankranthi Box Office race.