Dhanush Jagame Thandhiram Digital Rights In Demand: OTT Platforms Offering Crores

Kollywood actor Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram is among movies which are lined up for release this year. Like every other movie, the Dhanush movie too is hugely delayed, thanks to the COVID19 pandemic.

India had one of the lowest number of covid cases in the world when the infection first started. However, the current situation is such that the pandemic is out of control. Even though the good news is that the recovery rate of COIVID19 patients is more than 60% in India, the numbers of cases are mounting giving sleepless nights to citizens. Also, with community spread becoming order of the day, there is no clarity on when theatres will be thrown open for the public. Fearing losses most movie producers are opting for digital release. Even some of the big ticket movies like the ones featuring Alia Bhatt titled Sadak 2 and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb will hit OTT directly.

With this being the case it appears Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram too is likely to be going the OTT way, if a buzz doing the rounds is any indication. Apparently, Y NOT films which has bankrolled the Dhanush movie is said to have been approached by several OTT platforms seeking to bag digital rights of the movie. Apparently, one of the digital streaming platforms has offered a whopping amount to grab the OTT rights of Dhanush's Jagame Thanthiram and is even willing to shell out crores to purchase the rights. The makers are said to be in talks with Dhanush to take a final decision.

The movie Jagame Thanthiram starring Dhanush is directed by Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame. The Kollywood actor will sport a mustache in the movie. Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Kalaiyarasan will be seen in prominent roles. Santosh Narayanan has composed the music in Jagame Thandhiram. Games of Thrones series actor James Cosmo will make his Indian screen debut with this Kollywood movie.

It remains to be seen if the makers of Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram will opt for digital release.