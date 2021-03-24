Dhanush Role in Karnan Revealed? 

Kollywood actor Dhanush is elated after he won his second National Award for his movie Asuran which was announced during the 67th National Award function held in Delhi on Monday evening.

The Tamil actor shared his happiness via his Twitter handle. "I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious National Award for ASURAN. To win one best actor award is a dream, to win two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far," thus tweeted the actor.





Currently, the actor is in US busy working for the Hollywood movie "The Gray Man", directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Meanwhile in India, his fans are looking forward to the release of his movie "Jagame Thanthiram'".

In fact, Dhanush fans were expecting this movie to get released after the theatres were opened post lockdown. But the producer of the movie S Shashi Kanth sprung a surprise by announcing his decision to release the movie via the OTT platform Netflix.

Now, the trailer of one more Dhanush movie "Karnan" was released on Tuesday. The teaser subtly gives an indication that Dhanush will play the role of a saviour of the downtrodden. Dhanush can be seen riding on a horse weilding a sword. The two-minute trailer indicates that a big violence is in the offing.

"Karnan" is directed by Mari Selvaraj which is his second directorial venture, the first one being his debut movie by name "Pariyerum Perumal" during the year 2018.