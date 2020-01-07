Dhanush Starrer 'Pattas' Trailer Is Out

Dhanush's upcoming movie 'Pattas' has raised brows of many as it is second collaboration of director Senthil Kumar and Dhanush. Touted to be an action thriller, Dhanush will be in a complete entertaining role. But this movie also involves martial arts sequences as well.

The trailer of this movie is dropped on the internet a few hours ago… Have a look!





The trailer is intriguing and interesting too. It starts off with Dhanush's fight sequences and the bits of martial arts training. Then the plot shifts to kick boxing. Mehreen Pizrada is seen playing the role of the love interest of Dhanush whereas Sneha's role is not revealed completely. There are two variations in the role of Dhanush. One as martial art trainer and the other one is the complete mass one. Well, we need to wait how the director connects these two roles and what is the relation between the martial arts and kick boxing.

This movie is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arun Thyagarajan under Satya Jyoti Films. Editing is handled by Prakash Mabbu and cinematography is handled by Om Prakash. Dhanush and Om Prakash have worked for 3 films together and this one is their fourth collaboration.

This Tamil entertainer is going hit the screens on 16th January, 2020 as a Pongal special movie.



