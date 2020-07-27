Dhanush’s Hindi film to be shot in Madurai

The third Hindi film of Dhanush, Atrangi Re has been fixed a shooting schedule in Madurai, the hero's home state. Aanand L Rai, the director of the film which has two popular stars in the form of Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan said he has fixed up the Tamil Nadu schedule in October which is to be followed by locales at Delhi and Mumbai following the necessary social protocol.

The son-in-law of Superstar Rajinikanth is awaiting his ' Jagame Thandhiram' directed by Karthik Subbaraj whose release had to be postponed from May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now being wooed by OTT platforms.

In seven years, Dhanush has had one hit and one flop in the Hindi film industry, 'Raanjhnaa' and 'Shamitabh' respectively.