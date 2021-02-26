I Am Single For Now: Kollywood Actor Vishal 

Kollywood actor Vishal had got engaged to his girlfriend Anisha Reddy from Hyderabad two years ago in a grand ceremony. But the ties broke down before they went into wedlock. This did not remain a secret. Besides, the news about Anisha Reddy's marriage with a businessman had gone viral. But Vishal had not reacted about any of these developments.

Now, Vishal has opened up about his marriage with an English magazine. The actor in an interview with a magazine has revealed about his personal life wholeheartedly.

The Kollywood actor who believes in destiny has said he is single right now for the time being. "When time comes for marriage, it will happen on its own. I go with the flow of life. I never knew that I would become an actor or a producer. I came here to become a director. I never dreamt that the journey of last 16 years would be so smooth. I never plan anything and do things. I may give good news in my next interview," he said.

Actor Vishal and Anisha were very much in love. Their engagement took place in 2019. I'd things went as planned, the marriage should have happened in the month of October on a grand scale. But the couple gave a shock with their breakup.

Currently, Vishal was seen in the recently released movie "Chakra'. Sandalwood actress Shraddha Shrinath is the lead actress in ths movie. The Kollywood lead actor will also be seen in the movie "Enemy" with actor Aarya. He is now currently busy working in the movie "Thuppari Vaalan".