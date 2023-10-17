Karthi’s ‘Japan’ to entertain this Diwali

Hero Karthi, who is riding high with consecutive successes, is currently working on the out-and-out adventure thriller 'Japan' under the direction of Joker fame Raju Murugan. It is jointly produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The already released Japan Glimpses got a tremendous response.



The makers have announced that this Pan India entertainer, which is eagerly awaited by the audience, will be released on Diwali. In the release poster, Karthi is seen in a stunning look with a gun in one hand and a globe in the other. The makers will release the teaser soon.

Anu Emmanuel is playing the heroine opposite Karthi in this film. Sunil will be seen in a pivotal role in this film, which marks the debut of renowned cinematographer Vijay Milton. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this film.