Kollywood Actor Bares His Soul On Alcoholism, Depression

Silukkuvarupatti Singam actor Vishnu Vishal is happy with the way his career is progressing. But there was a time when his life hit rock bottom. Yes, way back in 2017 after his personal life fell apart, Vishnu went into a depression-like any other person who is unable to take the burden of sorrow. He not only lost out on work but also suffered a health scare after he took to the bottle and went to grief after separation from his kid and wife. He not only gained weight but also lost a lot of money due to bad career choices. But he couldn't take charge of his life. It was when his father retired from work that it all hit the actor.

Vishnu Vishal has shared an emotional note with his fans on Twitter. Recalling the ordeal, the ups and downs he faced and how he overcame the adversities, Vishnu says he reached out for therapy, cut alcohol consumption, got into a new fitness regime to get back in shape and get his life back on track. That's when things started falling place for him on the work front too.

Today, he is a happy man. To make sure people draw inspiration from his life and not repeat the same mistake, Vishnu Vishal has bared his soul in a heart-touching post on Twitter.

The first one to hail him is none other than director Gautham Vasudev Menon who says "This si so inspiring actually Vishnu. Thanks for letting us know."