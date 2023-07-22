Kollywood new rules: Only Tamil actors to be casted in Tamil cinema

The Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) recently introduced new rules for Kollywood, the Tamil film industry, which have caused controversy and criticism on social media. According to these new rules, only Tamil actors should be cast in Tamil films, and films should primarily be shot in Tamil Nadu, with exceptions made for cases where shooting outside the state or country is necessary.

The following are the rules framed by the FEFSI

• Only Tamil artists should be employed for Tamil films.

• The shooting of films should happen only in Tamil Nadu.

• The shoot should not occur outside the state or country without utmost necessity.

• If the shoot doesn’t complete on time or goes out of budget, written communication will be made to producers with appropriate reasons.

These rules have received backlash from social media users and have raised concerns about limiting opportunities for artists from other regions.

FEFSI stated that they intend to prioritize Tamil artists in the industry and ensure better cooperation with them. They have also warned of disciplinary action if the rules are violated, emphasizing the responsibility of the film’s director in case of any issues related to story rights.

Kollywood is known for being one of the country’s largest and most diverse film industries, attracting artists across India. Malayali and Telugu actors, in particular, have played a significant role in Tamil cinema. Additionally, big-budget and star-led Tamil films often explore foreign locations for their visual appeal and storytelling.

The controversy surrounding FEFSI’s decision underscores the complexity of balancing regional representation with artistic freedom and creativity in the vibrant world of Tamil cinema.