Kollywood: Suriya's next gets shelved?

Kollywood star Suriya whose upcoming movie 'Aakasam Nee Haddura' is yet to get a release date joined hands with mass director Hari for his next movie.

The official announcement regarding the same has already got unveiled a few months ago. Titled as 'Aruvaa', the shooting of the movie is much likely to go on roll by the year-end. Now, a shocking update about the film is doing rounds on the internet. As per the latest reports, director Hari is now planning to keep this project on hold temporarily. Meanwhile, Hari is in plans to take up a fresh project with Arun Vijay in the lead role. This sure came out as a disappointment for Suriya fans.

So, director Hari is going to complete Arun Vijay's project first. We have to wait and see when Hari and Suriya's project will go on roll.