Lokesh Kanagaraj to direct Kamal as his next?

The news has been in the air for some time. After 'Master' with Thalapathy Vijay, director Lokesh Kanagaraj was supposed to be directing Rajinikanth in a venture to be produced by Kamal Haasan. No doubt, it was a dream project which would have been a coveted one for any helmsman worth his name in southern cinema.

Speculations in Tamil media, which has been keeping a steady spotlight on this matter are now reporting something else. The latest development as a leading online news portal says is that Rajinikanth had a story session with the director and has rejected it as he found it deficient on commercial content.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan seems to have had a change of plan when he heard it and has agreed to act in the same project. Lokesh also is reportedly readying up the script for Kamal, whom he has always referred to as his ' guru' in the film industry.

This has obviously bugged a lot of his contemporaries who are keenly watching how the story develops from here on. Already, there is a lot of fog surrounding the future of existing Kamal Haasan projects, who is keen to enter state politics very soon.