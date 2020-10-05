Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master Will Be Total Paisa Vasool: Vijay Sethupathi

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master is the talk of the town. Fans can't wait for the film to hit the big screens. The movie has not only generated a lot of news since it went on floors but also raised eyebrows with the impressive star cast. We need not tell you that Master stars two big Kollywood names one is Thalapathy Vijay and another Vijay Sethupathi.

Expectations around Master reached its peak after the makers announced not only the top stars names but also the movie's director. Lokesh Kanagaraj's last venture Kaithi starring Karthi was a runaway hit.

Master's theatrical release date was set as April 9. However, the movie release had to be pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, as the government issued guidelines for unlock 5 and theatres gear up to screen movies, the team of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master seems to have started promotions.

Vijay Sethupathi who is said to be playing a ruthless Gangster in Master has spilled the beans on the movie in a recent interview.

Sethupathi said that his role has shades of dark and his faceoff with Vijay will be highlight of the movie. He also assured fans that the movie will be a total paisa vasool and dubbed Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master a masterpiece.

Well, well let's hope that's the case. After a long wait this is good to hear. Master produced by Xavier Britto stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. The actress was last seen in Rajinikanth's Petta.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music in Vijay's Master. The movie has been shot in Chennai, Neyveli and parts of Shivamogga in Karnataka.