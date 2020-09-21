Mysskin celebrates birthday in the company of Shankar, Mani Ratnam

Sunday late evening saw a grand gala celebration organised by film director Mysskin on his 49th birthday.

Celebrities of the likes of Shankar, Mani Ratnam, Gautam Vasudev Menon were all there to wish him on his special day. The other reputed names who also partook on the joyous occasion were other helmsmen like Vetrimaran, Balaji Sakthivel, Lingusamy and Sasi.

A much-in-the news director, Mysskin has been involved in a fracas with various sections of the industry, notably with Vishal, with whom the sequel to his Tamil hit 'Thupparivalan' ( Detective in Telugu) has slipped out of his hands. The hero himself is directing it.

There are rumours that he is likely to rope in Simbu for his next film and also bring back comedian Vadivelu, who has been hibernating for a few years awaiting a major release, despite a few unsuccessful ones in recent times.