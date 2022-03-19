Peppy Track ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ From Vijay’s Beast Movie Is Out

Kollywood's ace actor Vijay is all set to deliver a complete entertaining subject 'Beast' in April, 2022… As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the peppy second single "Jolly O Gymkhana…" lyrical video and upped the expectations on the movie. Pooja and Vijay danced their best and created a party aura all with their groovy song.



The makers dropped the lyrical video of the "Jolly O Gymkhana…" on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Vijay… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Jolly-ya Getha Kattiyachu Nanba! 1M+ real time views for #JollyOGymkhana in 15 mins. https://youtube.com/watch?v=jmwU1iAC-IE".

The lyrical video showcased Vijay and the lead actress Pooja Hegde dancing to the peppy number along with a few BTS shots. Another interesting element of this song is that Vijay himself crooned this Anirudh Ravichander's composition!

Speaking about the details of the Beast movie, it is being directed by Nelson and has Pooja and Vijay as the lead actors. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, Sunil Reddy, Shiva Arvind, Sujatha Babu, Smruthi, Janani Durga, Madhuri Watts and Hasini Pavithra. This movie is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. This movie will be released in this April and the exact date will be announced soon!