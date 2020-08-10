Producer of Dhanush, Kamal films dies of Coronavirus

V Swaminathan of Lakshmi Movie Makers which bankrolled many notable productions of leading Tamil stars in the 1990s starring Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vijay, Karthik etc succumbed to the coronavirus disease in a Chennai hospital today.

He was 62. Of late, Swaminathan was also seen in character roles in Tamil cinema.

The film industry has expressed its condolences, even as many MLAs, political leaders, actors and actresses have all been threatened by the outbreak of the virus continuously over the past few months.