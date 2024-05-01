Rajinikanth bio-pic on cards; this B-town producer is to bankroll the film

Amidst fervent speculation within the Bollywood grapevine, reports have surfaced indicating that veteran Hindi film producer Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up to bring the illustrious journey of Superstar Rajinikanth to the big screen in an expansive biopic project spanning major Indian languages.



The news of Nadiadwala's involvement in this high-profile venture has sparked widespread interest, particularly given his track record of delivering blockbuster hits in the Hindi film industry. Currently at the helm of the production of 'Sikandar,' an eagerly awaited Eid 2025 release starring Salman Khan and helmed by AR Murugadoss, Nadiadwala's foray into Rajinikanth's cinematic universe underscores the cross-cultural appeal of the South Indian icon.





While concrete details regarding the biopic remain under wraps, industry insiders have hinted at the meticulous planning underway to encapsulate the various facets of Rajinikanth's remarkable career spanning decades. From his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise as one of Indian cinema's most enduring icons, the biopic is poised to offer audiences a comprehensive glimpse into the life and times of the enigmatic superstar.

Of particular interest among fans and critics alike is the speculation surrounding the casting choices for the titular role. While no official announcements have been made, whispers suggest that Dhanush, a prolific talent in his own right and Rajinikanth's former son-in-law, stands as a leading contender to step into the shoes of the revered actor.

As anticipation mounts and the project inches closer to fruition, the prospect of witnessing Rajinikanth's unparalleled legacy unfold on the silver screen promises to be a cinematic event of epic proportions. With Nadiadwala at the helm, backed by his proven expertise and a stellar team, the biopic is poised to set new benchmarks in the annals of Indian cinema, transcending linguistic boundaries to captivate audiences across the nation.