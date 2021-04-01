Rajinikanth Drops A Heartfelt Note Thank You Note To PM Narendra Modi For Conferring The 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award'

Indian Film Industry's legendary actor Rajinikanth has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted about the same a few hours ago and even PM Narendra Modi ji also congratulated Rajinikanth for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Rajinikanth also showed off his gratitude and thanked Narendra Modi ji through his Twitter page.





My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty 🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you.



It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

Rajinikantha replied to this tweet and thanked the honourable Prime Minister.

Thalaiva also dropped an official note on his Twitter page which is written in Tamil and showed off his gratitude with the special 'Thank You' note. Take a look!









Speaking about Rajinikanth's work front, he will be next seen in Annaatthe movie. This film is being directed by Siva and is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It has Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Thavasi and Kabali Vishwanath in the prominent roles. Annaatthe movie will hit the theatres on 4th November, 2021.