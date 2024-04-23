Rajinikanth unveils stylish avatar in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ teaser

The anticipation surrounding Rajinikanth's collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj reached a crescendo as the duo unveiled the title and Rajini's striking look from their upcoming venture, "Coolie." The teaser promises another action-packed commercial entertainer, bearing Lokesh's signature style.



The teaser offers a glimpse into the world of gold smuggling, with a gang of criminals engaged in heated discussions. Suddenly, Rajinikanth makes a grand entrance, effortlessly taking down each member with his trademark style and swagger.

Packed with powerful one-liners and punch dialogues, the teaser showcases meticulously choreographed fight sequences, accompanied by Anirudh's pulsating background score, perfectly complementing the adrenaline-filled visuals. While the plot details remain shrouded in mystery, the teaser hints at a gripping gangster smuggling drama, indicative of Lokesh's penchant for intense narratives.

Fans eagerly await to see how Lokesh seamlessly integrates "Coolie" into his cinematic universe. The film, set to release in multiple languages, is currently in production, with further details regarding the cast and crew to be unveiled soon.

Backed by Sun Pictures, "Coolie" promises to be a thrilling addition to Rajinikanth's illustrious filmography, showcasing the actor-director duo's formidable collaboration in creating yet another cinematic spectacle for audiences to savor.











