Rajinikanth's Next With Jagame Thandiram Director? 

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth is currently busy after the resumption of the shooting of the movie "Annaatthe". Earlier, the production of this movie was held up after a few members of the crew tested positive for Coronavirus and later it was further stalled as Thalaiva was indisposed.

The star was hospitalised due to ill health as per doctor's advice while he was shooting continuously at Hyderabad studios. Hence the shooting schedules had to be postponed.

Now there is a buzz doing thr rounds about Rajinikanth's next movie. According to some sources, we hear that Rajinikanth will be joining hands with the director of the movie "Petta". Karthik Subbaraju who had directed 'Petta' will be helming Rajinikanth's next movie. But there is no official confirmation about this either from the Kollywood Super star or from the director.

The movie ' Jagame Thandiram' directed by Karthik has completed its shooting and it is ready to hit theatres. The movie stars Dhanush in the lead role. Besides, Karthik Subbaraju is also gearing up to direct a Chiyaan Vikram movie. There was also news that sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar would act in this movie but the Kannada actor opted out because of date issues. Now, after these movies Karthik is likely to take up Rajinikanth's movie.

Meanwhile, the "Annathe' team has announced the date of its release. The movie has 4 lead actresses Nayanthara, Kushboo, Meena, and Keerthi Suresh who will be sharing screen space with the Superstar.