Rashmika Mandanna Bags Thalapathy Vijay Movie?

Rumours were rife for the past two years about Rashmika Mandanna starring in Kollywood Thalapathy Vijay movie.

Earlier, there was speculation about Rashmika's participation in Vijay's movie 'Master' but Malavika Mohan played the leading lady. Now, we hear that Rashmika will be playing opposite Vijay in his 65th movie and there will be an official announcement in this regard in the month of March. Nelson Dilip Kumar will be helming this movie.

Earlier, it was said that Murugadoss would be directing the movie. Dilip who met Rashmika in Hyderabad is said to have discussed about this movie with the actress. It is not yet confirmed if Rashmika has given her consent. We also hear that this movie will have two female lead actors.

But either the team or the director have clarified about the presence of two heroines in this movie. This is going to be an action packed movie and most of its portions will be shot in foreign countries.

It is learnt that the Vijay and Nelson Dilip Kumar combination movie will have a villain which will be played by one of the famous villain actors of South India.

But this is not yet revealed by the team yet. Rashmika has made her debut in Kollywood through the movie "Sultan" which is up for release. Currently, Rashmika is working with Allu Arjun in the movie 'Pushpa'. She is also working for a new movie with Sharwanand. Besides, she will be seen in the Bollywood movie 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhothra. The actor is also busy with the promotional activities of her upcoming Kannada movie "Pogaru' which will be released on February 19.