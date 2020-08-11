Remix song to commemorate 60 years of Kamal Haasan in Indian cinema

As Kamal Haasan completes 60 years in Indian cinema on August 12 (his debut film 'Kalathur Kannamma' was released in 1960 on the same day), the young generation of Kamal fans have released a remix version of his song from the 1988 hit film 'Sathya'.

With the song's lyrics as ' Potta Padiyudhu,' it shows an angry, hyper hero wanting to take on the world for its exploitative, unjust behaviour. The song was released on Twitter by ' Khaidi' director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is likely to direct a film with the icon soon.

The song put into the recent version by director Arvind Sridhar and team has impressed Kamal who tweeted that he was moved by' the 'unconditional love' of his fans, which has to be matched in equal measure by me.' He also declared that he was there all along because his fans stayed with him throughout to keep him active.