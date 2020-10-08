Sandalwood most awaited '777 Charlie' shoot resumes

Bengaluru: Actor-turned-director Rakshit Shetty is one among Sandalwood stars to return to sets after Covid-19 relaxation was announced. Shetty, who kept his fans waiting with his different project, has finally appeared on the sets of his most awaited project "777 Charlie". The film featuring many popular actors, was on hold due to the Covid pandemic. Director Kiranraj has resumed shooting at Mohan B Kere Studio in Nelamangala, Bengaluru in adherence to all the guidelines prescribed by the government.

According to the reports, "777 Charlie" shooting is almost in its final stages with only 30 days of scheduled left. Huge sets have been set up in Mohan B Kere Studio to capture dog shows and the unit will shoot other scenes in Kodaikanal, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.

Rakshit Shetty plays Dharma in the film which also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Dharamanna Kadur and Raj B Shetty. The movie is presented by Pushkar Films, and jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios. Its music is composed by Nobin Paul, cinematography by Aravind Kashyap, and editing by Pratheek Shetty.

Director Kiranraj K and members of the technical crew, who stayed indoors due to the coronavirus threat all these days, are busy with the shooting. After the completion of 75 percent of the shoot, the team is very excited to be back on the sets after a long hiatus.

According to the reports "777 Charlie'' will be simultaneously dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It was reported earlier that the film unit faced the biggest challenge shooting the climax against snowfall backdrop.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty has also been roped in to play the lead role in Hemanth M Rao's next film, Sapta Sagara Dache Yellow. He also has two more projects namely Richie and Punyakoti. Rakshit was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana in 2019.