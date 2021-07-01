Shivatmika gets busy in Kollywood

Shivatmika Rajasekhar made her debut in Tollywood with the prestigious film Dorasani. Anand Devarakonda also debuted in Telugu Cinema with the film. The actress impressed all with the debut film but failed to get more opportunities. Now, she is testing her luck in Kollywood with back-to-back films.

Going by the reports, Shivatmika Rajasekhar is busy with her debut film Anandam Vilayadum in Tamil. At the same time, the actress is also working on another Tamil film, under the direction of R Karthik.

The actress shared the news of her new Tamil film on social media recently. Apart from this, she is also acting in a Telugu film Panchatantram.

Shivatmika is also awaiting the release of a new film Rangamarthanda, under Krishna Vamshi's direction.