Shoot of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will resume only after six months

After the success of Darbar, Superstar Rajinikanth signed his next film Annaatthe. This movie went on floors earlier this year. The makers shot 30% of the shoot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Then it came on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. The latest we hear that the makers are planning to take it back on the floors only after six months.

The coronavirus is spreading like wildfire in Tamil Nadu. Thus, the team wants to take no risk in these times. They want all of their cast and crew to be safe while shooting. That is the reason why they have decided to resume the shooting only after six months. Earlier, they planned to release the film during Pongal festive season next year.

Annaatthe features Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Meena and Kushboo in the other pivotal roles. Siva is directing the film. Sun Pictures is bankrolling it. D. Imman is the music composer of it.