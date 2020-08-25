‘Singam’ director requests Suriya to reconsider his film’s OTT release

Hari, the successful director of 'Singam' franchise, which has been a multi-lingual sensation ever since it made a splash with Suriya in the lead in 2010 ( the third sequel was released in 2017) has joined the party by asking his film's leading man to reconsider releasing his film ' Soorarai Potru' on the Amazon Prime OTT platform on October 30.

As Dinamani reports, the director said: 'Cinema is like God to us. The cinema theatres are like temples. God may be anywhere, but its divine presence is a recognition of the creator's efforts when it is seen in theatres. We should not forget that we are in this high position because of the support and applause of our fans. I am aware of a producer's difficulties. If you reconsider your decision, your name and fame will continue to soar as long as the cinema industry exists', he concluded.

With a career spanning close to two decades as a director, Hari is one of the most successful directors in southern cinema with 15 releases to his credit, with many of them doing very well all across various languages.