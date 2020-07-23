Suriya gives himself a birthday gift

With ' Soorarai Pottru' getting a decent media mileage and raising expectations, actor Suriya who turned 45 today has gifted himself an Instagram account. Choosing the joyous occasion to join the millions on digital media, Suriya wished all his fans and said he was happy to join them to spread love in the world.

On this occasion, a one-minute video from his forthcoming film ' Kaattu Payale' was also released.

Shot on a budget of Rs 15 crore, a figure which has been disputed, the film has been in the news for both the right and wrong reasons. Over the past few months, with the OTT platforms spreading its tentacles and making many production houses fall for their baits, this film too was thought of as a hot pick.

With a collaborator in the form of Guneet Monga, who has associated herself with directors like Anurag Kashyap, the project has earned a certain build-up of its own. All the more, the actor himself deserves a major hit to break through the series of damp squibs he has come up with over the past one year.