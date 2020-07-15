Suriya signs his maiden web-series

Kollywood: Suriya is one of the popular actors in Kollywood film industry. The actor is currently busy working on an exciting film Soorarai Pottru which will have a release in theatres. On the other side, he is in talks with other filmmakers. We came to know that Suriya signed his maiden web-series. Suriya will be making his debut in the digital space to enthrall the audiences.

Suriya's web series is titled Navarasa. Mani Ratnam is producing the series with 9 different directors, to direct each episode having 9 different stories. Suriya's segment will be directed by Jayendra. Jayendra earlier made the films 180 and Naa Nuvve.

Suriya recently released his production venture Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon Prime and he will now be making a presence as an actor in the OTT space.