Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ Smashes Rs 2.2 Crore in Advance Bookings

The much-anticipated release of ‘Kanguva,’ directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, is set to hit theaters on November 14, igniting excitement among fans across India. With advance bookings opening on Tuesday, the film has already achieved a remarkable Rs 2.2 crore gross in India, according to Sacnilk.com.

In its initial hours, ‘Kanguva’ grossed Rs 2.2 crore in India without blocked seats, while bookings with blocked seats reached an impressive Rs 5.27 crore. The breakdown of earnings reveals strong anticipation for the movie in different versions and languages:

Tamil Version: Rs 42.75 lakh in 2D, Rs 1.08 crore in 3D.

Rs 42.75 lakh in 2D, Rs 1.08 crore in 3D. Telugu Version: Rs 38.32 lakh in 2D, Rs 20.37 lakh in 3D.

Rs 38.32 lakh in 2D, Rs 20.37 lakh in 3D. Hindi Version: Rs 3.17 lakh in 2D, Rs 7.26 lakh in 3D.

Tamil Nadu leads with Rs 78.31 lakh, followed by Kerala, where bookings stand at Rs 43.59 lakh. As bookings continue, it’s expected that ‘Kanguva’ could outpace Suriya’s previous film, ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan,’ which had an advance booking of Rs 4.35 crore.

Suriya takes on dual roles in ‘Kanguva: a legendary warrior’ known by the titular name and a modern character, Francis Theodore. The trailer teases an epic story of resurrection, setting up a thrilling narrative in an ancient realm. Bobby Deol stars as Udhiran, a fierce warrior, while Disha Patani portrays Francis’s love interest, Angelina, adding depth to the storyline.

‘Kanguva’ will release in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, available in both 2D and 3D formats. The timing aligns with the ongoing success of Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, adding competition for ‘Kanguva.’ It remains to be seen if the two films will impact each other’s collections.