Suriya's move angers film distributors in Tamil Nadu

The news that Suriya has entered into a deal with Amazon Prime for directly releasing his wife Jyothika's forthcoming venture ' Ponmagal Vandhal' has stirred a storm in Tamil Nadu film circles.

If the Tamil press is to be believed, there have been angry reactions and counter-reactions to the move.

It has been mentioned in the news report that not only Suriya's forthcoming films but that of his brother and his relatives whose ventures are all likely to be released in the months would get affected.

Of course, there have been harsh critics of such a campaign. It is being said and justifiably so that the distributors and stakeholders have no right to impose such boycotts or bans.

In 2013, Kamal Haasan had decided to bypass the distribution circuit and wanted to sell his controversial movie ' Viswaroopam' to a DTH service provider as there were too many protests being made by various elements about his film.

Of course, he had to bow down to the diktat of the local lobbies and after the then CM Jayalalithaa intervened, the film managed to hit the theatres. A case is still pending with the Competition Commission on this.

Now, it is also being whispered that seeing Suriya take on the entrenched groups, a few other small film banners are keen on using the OTT route to get their movies into public domains.