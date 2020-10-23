Suriya's Soorarai Pottru postponed!

Kollywood: Suriya's next movie is titled Soorarai Pottru. Aakashame Nee Haddu Ra is the title of the movie for the Telugu version. Sudha Kongara is the director and the film is based on Air Deccan founder G R Gopinath. The film unit initially planned the release of the movie in theatres but due to lockdown, they decided to release the film now in theatres. The film unit announced October 30th as the release date of the movie. But now, the film's release got postponed.

The makers have to acquire a NOC from the Indian Air Force since some scenes were mentioned in the movie regarding the Air Force. Amazon Prime Video that streams the film needs to have the NOC a week before the release. They are yet to get this certificate and the film got postponed for the same reason.

Suriya produced the film which also features Aparna Balamurali and Mohan Babu in crucial roles. GV Prakash Kumar is the music director.