Tamil Producers Council Targets Dhanush with New Film Regulations

The Tamil film industry is known for its humble stars and blockbuster movies, but recently, it has been in the news for a different reason. The Tamil Nadu Producers Council has taken a firm stand against the star heroes, sending shockwaves through Kollywood. After addressing issues with Vishal, the council has now turned its attention to Dhanush, a name synonymous with commitment and dedication in the industry. What exactly is going on, and why is the council taking such drastic measures?

Traditionally, producers in the film industry have often been hesitant to confront star heroes, even when issues arise, such as not completing films after taking advances. However, the Tamil Producers Council has decided that enough is enough. Recently, a significant meeting was held, leading to some sensational decisions aimed at regulating the conduct of top actors in the industry.

The council received a complaint against Dhanush, alleging that he had not completed films after taking advances. This issue has become serious enough for the council to take stringent actions. Starting August 15, no new films with Dhanush can be initiated without prior permission from the producers' council. This ultimatum is a clear signal that the council will no longer tolerate such practices.

This is not the first time the Producers Council has taken a strong stance. Previously, Vishal faced similar scrutiny. When he was the president of the council, a financial discrepancy amounting to 12 crore INR was discovered. The council mandated that until this issue is resolved, no new films with Vishal can proceed without their approval. This action set a precedent for dealing with star heroes who fail to honour their commitments.

In addition to individual cases, the Producers Council has implemented broader measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the industry. One notable decision is regarding the release of films on OTT platforms. The council has advised producers to wait at least 8 weeks before releasing their films on OTT, ensuring a fair theatrical run. Furthermore, they have directed that all films currently in production must be completed by October 31, and no new projects should start after August 16.