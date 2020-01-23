Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors: Kollywood fans

Thala Ajith and Ilayathalapathy Vijay are the most talked about actors on social media. Thanks to their fans who keep trending one hashtag after another to keep the two actors in news. Also fans of the duo more often than not indulge in war of words. But guess what? The virtual war, which till now seemed endless seems to have stopped. All thanks to a hashtag related to Telugu real heroes started by a Tollywood fan. To take on the might of Tollywood hero fans and to beat them, fans of both Kollywood actors Thala and Thalapathy buried the hatchet to start a new hashtag #UnrivalledTamilHeroes. Soon, fans of other Kollywood actors too jumped into the bandwagon to make the hashtag No.1.

It may be recalled that all the controversy started in Tollywood a few days ago after the release of two Telugu movies around Sankranthi. Mahesh's Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi and Allu Arjun's Al Vaikuntapurramaloo. While the makers claimed huge ROI, fans said the numbers were fake. Thus begun a virtual war with hashtags shame on actors. On the other hand, making the most of the opportunity, fans of other actors started trending a hashtag Telugu real heroes saying these actors never inflated their box office numbers to stay in the race. It is learned that Telugu filmmakers also held a meeting to defuse the crisis. That is when Tamil fans took over social media to talk about the heroes in Kollywood.

It is always interesting to watch when fans of rivals unite for a cause. And fans of Thala Ajith and Ilayathalapathy Vijay have done the unthinkable—let bygones be bygones and joined hands to make sure Kollywood heroes are no less than Tollywood. In any case, this should set an example and send out a strong message that box office figures are by no way measure of a film's success. At times, even those movies which bombed at the box office could garner record TRPs when premiered on satellite TV.