  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Kollywood

‘Thalapathy 69’ gets a grand launch with pooja ceremony

‘Thalapathy 69’ gets a grand launch with pooja ceremony
x
Highlights

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, was recently announced, with H Vinoth taking on directorial duties.

Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, was recently announced, with H Vinoth taking on directorial duties. The production team has officially unveiled the key cast and crew, generating excitement among fans.

Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead, with Mamitha Baiju playing a significant role. The pooja ceremony took place today in Chennai, featuring the main cast and crew members in attendance.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Thalapathy 69 is being produced by KVN Productions, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, promising an electrifying soundtrack. Fans eagerly await more updates on this high-profile project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick