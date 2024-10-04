‘Thalapathy 69’ gets a grand launch with pooja ceremony

Live
Just In
Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, was recently announced, with H Vinoth taking on directorial duties.
Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, was recently announced, with H Vinoth taking on directorial duties. The production team has officially unveiled the key cast and crew, generating excitement among fans.
Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead, with Mamitha Baiju playing a significant role. The pooja ceremony took place today in Chennai, featuring the main cast and crew members in attendance.
The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. Thalapathy 69 is being produced by KVN Productions, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, promising an electrifying soundtrack. Fans eagerly await more updates on this high-profile project.