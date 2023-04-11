The Title Announcement Of Suriya's 42nd Movie Will Be Out On This Date

Kollywood's ace actor Suriya's 42nd movie is all trending on social media… As this talented film star always picks unique subjects, this time he chose the warrior plot to give a new dimension to his career. Already the pre-look posters raised the expectations on the movie and now the makers are all set to unveil the title to up the excitement a notch higher. Off late, the makers dropped another new poster and announced the title launch date…

Even Suriya also shared this good news with all his fans and dropped the poster on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Warrior enters across the showers of glory and trumpets of Thunderstorms! Get ready to welcome #Suriya42 Title Announcement on April 16, at 9.05 a.m. 🎉 A Mighty Valiant Saga In 10 Languages 🔥@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @directorsiva @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja @UV_Creations pic.twitter.com/Hfa7uErXAK — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2) April 11, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Warrior enters across the showers of glory and trumpets of Thunderstorms! Get ready to welcome #Suriya42 Title Announcement on April 16, at 9.05 a.m. A Mighty Valiant Saga In 10 Languages".

The poster showcased Suriya in a warrior attire trying to cross the cliff which is at the edge of collapsing! The title poster will be unveiled on 16th April, 2023 @ 9:05 AM!

The pre-look poster showcased Suriya from the back in warrior attire. The war zone and the bird on his shoulder also raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie has Bollywood's ace actress Disha Patani as the lead actress and Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra in the prominent roles.

This action thriller is being directed by Siruthai Siva and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner in association with UV Creations. The movie will be released in 10 languages and has Devi Sri Prasad as the music director!