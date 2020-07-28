TN Minister springs to the defence of A R Rahman
Highlights
The sensational recent disclosure made by A R Rahman that by spreading negative talk and rumours
The sensational recent disclosure made by A R Rahman that by spreading negative talk and rumours, he has been denied his due in the Hindi film industry has obviously hit its target in the music director's home state.
S P Velumani, a minister in the AIADMK government has risen to the defence of the 'Mozart of Madras' and said in a tweet that 'it is distressing to note that a music director of the calibre of A R Rahman, who has brought laurels to the Indian film industry has been treated in this manner'. I wholeheartedly support him in this regard'
Other cine celebrities have already continued to express their anguish and the social media has been hotly debating the controversy.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story