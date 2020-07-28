TN Minister springs to the defence of A R Rahman

The sensational recent disclosure made by A R Rahman that by spreading negative talk and rumours, he has been denied his due in the Hindi film industry has obviously hit its target in the music director's home state.

S P Velumani, a minister in the AIADMK government has risen to the defence of the 'Mozart of Madras' and said in a tweet that 'it is distressing to note that a music director of the calibre of A R Rahman, who has brought laurels to the Indian film industry has been treated in this manner'. I wholeheartedly support him in this regard'

Other cine celebrities have already continued to express their anguish and the social media has been hotly debating the controversy.