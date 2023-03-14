  • Menu
Varisu announces the date for its world television premiere.

Varisu announces the date for its world television premiere.
Highlights

The Tamil version of the Varisu movie is all set for its world television premiere on Sun TV on April 14, 2023, at 06:30 PM, according to recent reports.

The Tamil version of the Varisu movie is all set for its world television premiere on Sun TV on April 14, 2023, at 06:30 PM, according to recent reports.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this blockbuster, which features renowned actors such as Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles. Thaman S has composed the music for this film, which has been produced on a grand scale by Dil Raju.

