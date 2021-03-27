Vijay Sethupathi Reaction After Winning National Award

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi has got one more feather on his cap. He is adjudged as the best supporting actor and has been given National Award for his performance in the Tamil movie "Super Deluxe". The actor who took some time to react on this achievement, has now said that he never works in movies keeping awards in mind.

"I don't give prominence to awards. As you know, I have not even attended award functions for the past few years. I don't keep the award in mind while I agree to work in a movie. I got to know about the National Award very late. I was busy with a film shoot in Madurai. And suddenly, there was a deluge of calls from my fans, friends and I was also flooded with messages. Then I came to know that I had won a National Award. But I didn't know how to respond to these calls and messages," says Vijay Sethupathi.

There were rumours that Vijay may not go to receive the National Award. But Vijay has denied these rumours and has confirmed that he would attend the awards function to receive his award from the president of India. Vijay Sethupathi's journey to this acme of fame was not a cake walk. The actor went through a lot to reach this stage. He used to do small roles, and also used to act in short films. Now, Vijay Sethupathi is being recognised at the National level. But Vijay has not forgotten people who have helped him in times of his difficulties.

National award winner S P Jananathan, who passed away recently, had helped Vijay Sethupathi during the beginning of his acting career by giving the actor chances to work. "Jananathan used to help me by asking others to give me opportunities to act in their movies besides financially helping me," thus had said Vijay Sethupathi.

We hear that the actor used to bear hospital bills when Jananathan was at the hospital. Vijay had even helped the director by producing the movie "Laabham". But Jananathan died even before the movie got released.