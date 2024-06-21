Vijay Sethupathi talks ethics and impact of cinema in villain roles

Vijay Sethupathi's latest Tamil and Telugu release, "Maharaja," has not only crossed the 50-crore milestone but continues to dominate the box office. With aggressive promotional efforts, the actor aims to expand its audience reach.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi addressed his approach to portraying villainous characters on screen. He emphasized the importance of ethical storytelling, stating, "There are many things I am cautious about. It all depends on how the stories are narrated. Stories can vary, but they must uphold ethical standards. Even the antagonist's role should be portrayed with some moral compass."

Highlighting the responsibility of filmmakers, Sethupathi expressed, "Roles should not hurt sentiments. While actors and directors have diverse viewpoints and emotions, filmmaking should cater to a broad audience sensitively. We need to handle our craft with care. For instance, we should refrain from endorsing superstitions. Sometimes, depicting negative aspects serves to highlight positive values, but it should be done ethically. Cinema holds the power to influence people, so we must wield that power responsibly."

Vijay Sethupathi's thoughtful remarks underscore his commitment to conscientious storytelling and ethical portrayal of characters, reflecting his dedication to both his craft and societal impact through cinema.