Vijay Sethupathi To Play Muttiah Muralitharan In Srilankan Cricketer's Biopic 

World class spinner and Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic will be glittering on the silver screen shortly. There was buzz about this in the film industry for the past one year. Now it has been officially announced that the movie will be helmed by M S Sripathi and Produced in a joint venture under the banner "Movie Train Motion Pictures" and "Fast Motion Pictures".

South Indian super star Vijay Sethupathi will be appearing in the titular role in the movie. The team has already released the first look poster of this biopic. The life story of the famous Srilankan off spinner will be a treat to watch for his ardent cricket fans.

The team haa already set the ball roling by starting the pre-production work. The movie will be shot in Srilanka and England.

However, the title of the movie is yet to be decided. but the buzz is that they may name it as "800" as the legendary spinner has captured 800 wickets in 133 test matches and Muthaiah Muralidharan is the first cricketer to achieve this feat in the world.

The physical deformity in his spinning hand has proved to be a boon for this bowler like another legendary spinner B S Chandrashekar of India. The groundwork for this biopic was being made for the past two years, it is being said.

Muttiah Muralitharan has created his own place in the history of cricket. The bowler had tormented batsmen all over the world and is the highest wicket taker in the world. Muttaiah has played T20, One dayers, and Tests, for Sri Lanka. He has 534 wickets in 350 one day matches to his credit. 13 wickets in 12 T 20 games. Totally, he has a record of capturing 1247 international wickets and has many records in different formats of the game.

It remains to be seen how Vijay Sethupathi is going to pay justice to this character of the living legend of cricket.