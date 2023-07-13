Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film gets a crazy title

Vijay Sethupathi, known as Makkal Selvan, is considered one of India’s most versatile actors. He is set to appear in the upcoming pan-Indian movie “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. In this film, Vijay Sethupathi will showcase his acting prowess in a negative role.

Exciting news has been announced regarding his 50th movie, officially titled “Maharaja.” The film’s poster has been released online, generating buzz among fans. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, known for his work in “Kurangu Bommai,” the movie features a talented ensemble cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamtha Mohandas, Natty, and others. The music for the film will be composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath, adding further anticipation to the project. Passion Studios, The Route and Think Studios joined hands to produce this movie.

The team is gearing up to begin the regular shoot soon, and additional details about the remaining cast and crew will be unveiled in the upcoming days. In addition to “Maharaja,” Vijay Sethupathi has other intriguing projects in the pipeline, including “Gandhi Talks,” “Merry Christmas,” and the highly anticipated RC 16.