Vijay Sethupathi’s Birthday Celebrated with ‘Train’ BTS Video

The team behind the upcoming film Train, directed by Mysskin, marked lead actor Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday on Thursday by releasing a behind-the-scenes video clip.

Producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, under his V Creations banner, shared the teaser on the social media platform X. In a post written in Tamil, Thanu extended his wishes to Sethupathi, stating, “To younger brother Vijay Sethupathi, may your birthday uplift the less fortunate. May you live as gloriously as the Tamil language, cherished by all landscapes. To make this occasion memorable, here’s a teaser from Train.”

Director Mysskin also conveyed his wishes on X, referring to Sethupathi as “Kannama” in his birthday message. The video clip highlights moments from the production of Train, including scenes of Sethupathi walking through a train compartment, interacting with Mysskin, and recording an emotional dubbing session.

Train, produced by V Creations, features an ensemble cast that includes Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand, and Preethy Karan. Cinematography is handled by Fowzia Fathima, with Mysskin composing the music.

Narain, who plays a police officer in the film, had previously shared photos from the set on social media, prompting speculation about a possible Mysskin Cinematic Universe. Fans noted similarities between Narain’s role in Train and his portrayal of a cop in Mysskin’s earlier hit Anjaathey. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding any connections between the films.

In addition to the Train team’s tribute, several other film crews involving Sethupathi extended their birthday wishes. Director Arumugakumar’s Ace team announced the release of a special birthday video later in the day to honor the actor.