Vikram-starrer 'Cobra' with Irfan Pathan to be shot soon

Chennai: The final shooting schedule of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's much-awaited action entertainer 'Cobra', featuring actor Vikram, ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan and actress Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, will end in a maximum of two weeks.

Sources close to the unit say that the film's final schedule began in Chennai on Tuesday.

"The final schedule is currently on and work is progressing at a brisk pace. If work proceeds at this rate, the shooting will end in a period of 10 to 12 days. Even if it gets stretched, it should be over in a fortnight's time," says a source.

Once the film's final schedule is done, the unit will start making announcements, the source says.

The film has been eagerly awaited for a number of reasons.

Firstly, there is huge interest in cricketer Irfan Pathan making his acting debut in a Tamil film. Also, it has been almost two years since fans of Vikram got to enjoy a movie of their star in theatres. Vikram's last release in theatres was 'Kadaram Kondan', a film which released in 2019.