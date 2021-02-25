Vishal breaks silence on marriage

Kollywood star Vishal has been making it into the news because of his personal life lately. Recently, while talking about his personal life, Vishal said that he believes in destiny and likes to go with the flow.

When asked about his relationship status, Vishal said that he is single but not ready to mingle. "Marriage will happen when it got to happen. It is destiny and I go with the flow. I never knew I would become such a successful actor and a producer. I never expected that the journey will be so good and it's been 16 years down the lane since I started. I leave everything to destiny," said Vishal. Vishal got engaged to a Hyderabad girl Anisha Alla in March 2019 but the couple soon broke up and called off the engagement.

"I might give you a good news by my next interview," added Vishal. On the film front, Vishal is going to mark his direction debut with his upcoming movie 'Thupparivaalan 2'.