When Kamal Haasan Lost His Cool Over Question About Sridevi

Famous Kollywood stars of yesteryears Kamal Haasan and Sridevi had created history with their amazing performances during those years. This pair had become household names in South India. There was no fan in those days who was not conquered by their chemistry.

The duo had given many superhit movies in those days. Kamal Haasan, who was called "Sakala Kala Valavan" (Man of multiple talent) had worked with Sridevi in famous movies like Padinaaru Vydinile", "Guru", "Varamayan niram Siveppu", "Moonram Pirai", "Vaaji Maayam" and other movies. People who were spellbound on seeing the chemistry of the couple on the screen, would think that they should get married as they made an ideal pair.

Off screen, both the actors were good friends like members of one family. So, it was no wonder that gossips and rumours were rampant and were making the rounds in Kollywood circles those days.

Even today, there is a lot of talk about their relationship. But the pair had ignored such rumours without worrying too much. Recently, Kamal Haasan himself made a startling revelation stating that Sridevi's mother Rajeshwari had requested him to marry her daughter when they were at the peak of their success in the film industry. But Kamal says that he had refused whenever this offer was frequently made by Sridevi's mother. The reason for this is that Kamal felt that they were like one family and it was not right to marry the member of one's own family.

Kamal met Sridevi when she was just 13 years old during the shooting of the movie "Moondru Mudichchu", and by that time Kamal Haasan was already a star. Sridevi, who had great respect for Kamal,usedd to address him as 'Sir'. Kamal also used to treat her with same respect.

Many years have lapsed after Sri Devi passed away. But the talk surrounding their relationship refuses to die down. When Kamal Haasan was asked again about this topic about three years ago,

Kamal was upset. "She is like my sister. Her mother used to feed me food with her own hands. Don't create unhealthy gossips about us," thus had warned Kamal in a raging tone. Kamal always gives clarity on this whenever somebody raises the topic.