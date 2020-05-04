When Rishi Kapoor was happy to act with Mohanlal

Interestingly, the career graph of the late Rishi Kapoor which ran for a good 50 years almost from 1970 had southern film world touches at the most critical phases. After his heroic debut in ' Bobby', his next was a Kannada remake, a humongous hit and remade in Telugu and Tamil.

The final film 'The Body' in which he had Emraan Hashmi as his co-star was directed by Jeethu Joseph, a known name in Malayalam cinema and released in 2019.

After his demise, Jeethu Joseph reminisced about the veteran star in one of his media interactions and said he was very cooperative and also agreed to work during late night shifts, a prevailing habit in the industry which he did not take to kindly. Since it is a known fact that Rishi was a foodie, he was provided with special fish items from Kerala which he relished, Joseph revealed.

While his trip to Kerala had to be dropped owing to his medical appointments in the US, his project to co-star with Mohanlal too remained incomplete as death snatched him away, the director added.