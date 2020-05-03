Will Simbu Say Yes To Arranged Marriage?

Simbu is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. His huge fan base is proof enough of that. Besides, he is always in the news not only for his choice of movies but the actor has grabbed headlines for his love life too.

We all know that Simbu was in relationship with Nayanthara. The duo was steady for quote some time and just when people thought they were going to take their relationship to next level, the two broke up much to the disappointment of fans. Simbu moved on to his next girlfriend Hansika. Now, this couple too had great chemistry both on and off screen and were much adored by fans. Unfortunately, these two parted ways too.

However, nobody knew why they really broke off. Now, Simbu is back in news again, for his personal life. But this is not for his affair with a new person but for his past relationships itself. In a interview recently, Simbu is believed to have spilled the beans about his relationship with both Nayan and Hansika. He reportedly told the interviewee that he was bad at judging relationships. However, just before he left he is said to have asked them to delete the parts where he speaks about his personal life.

Meanwhile, during the interview itself Simbu is said to have received a call about his parents having found the perfect bride for him. Is she from film background? Will Simbu say yes to this alliance? We will soon know.