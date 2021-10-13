Konda' Is Hotter Than 'Shiva': RGV

WARANGAL Vanchanagiri, where Konda Murali's political journey began, was cram full on tuesday with maverick director Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, along with his crew turning to the village for the shoot of Konda biopic. the Konda couple gave him a traditional welcome amid a huge fanfare.

Later, speaking to the public, he said that the Konda movie will become one of the best movies he made in his career. "When I announced the project, quite a few noted people enquired me about the biopic. they questioned me whether the Kondas will be shown in a negative shade or positive.

I am filming real Kondas and it's up to the audience to decide," RGV said, drawing a roar of applause from the crowds. stating that he had taken up Konda biopic not listening to some people's version, RGV said that he had done his homework before embarking on the project. equating himself with Konda Murali, he said, "I am much like him. Irrespective of repercussions, we will do whatever we want." referring to his first movie, shiva, RGV said that it was like a child's play to Murali.

Comparatively, Murali's life is full of action, much hotter than my college-day experiences that were shown in shiva, he added. Interestingly, RGV, who is said to be atheist, offered liquor to Gandi Maisamma deity in the village. .

It may be mentioned here that the biopic is to focus on the Konda couple's love story and their association with top naxal leader ramakrishna, rK. this apart, the movie is also to show the bitter rivalry between Murali and Panchayat raj Minister errabelli Dayakar rao. the rivalry between Kondas and errabelli dates back to their early days in politics. reminiscing about her college days and entry into politics, Konda surekha said that though they were invited to telugu Desam in those days, they refused to join due to their rivalry with errabelli.

Further, she called errabelli an unethical politician. "errabelli who time and again said that he will not leave the tDP had later joined the ruling trs. earlier, Konda followers took out a huge rally in Warangal leading to Vanchanagiri.

