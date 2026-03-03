Kriti Sanon steals the spotlight

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous evening as the Zee Cine Awards turned into a high-fashion spectacle, with leading Bollywood stars gracing the red carpet in striking ensembles. While the night celebrated cinematic achievements, it was the stunning fashion statements that truly grabbed attention.

Among the glittering line-up of celebrities, Kriti Sanon emerged as one of the standout style icons. The actress, who received widespread appreciation for her performance in Tere Ishq Mein earlier this year, once again proved why she remains a favorite among fashion watchers.

Kriti dazzled in a sophisticated brown gown designed by Elie Saab. The outfit featured bold cut-out details, a flowing silhouette, and a dramatic thigh-high slit that added flair to her red-carpet appearance. She complemented the daring design with stacked statement bracelets and delicate earrings, maintaining a refined balance. Leaving her hair open in soft, natural waves, Kriti opted for a look that blended boldness with understated elegance. The overall styling struck the perfect chord between modern glamour and effortless charm, earning her a spot among the evening’s best-dressed celebrities.

On the professional front, Kriti is gearing up for her upcoming film Cocktail 2, where she will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.