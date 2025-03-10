Kriti Sanon’s elegance in white ensemble

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, known for her tall and striking beauty, once again captivated audiences with her impeccable style and toned physique at an event. Her refined elegance and natural charm further solidified her position as one of the most captivating stars in the industry.

Kriti turned heads as she graced the event in a chic white off-shoulder top paired with a matching skirt and heels. Her slender, toned frame added to her allure, making her appearance nothing short of breathtaking. Adding an edgy touch to her look, she sported a bold wet-hair style that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Opting for a minimalist approach, Kriti ditched heavy jewelry and chose a subtle yet striking makeup look. She wore soft pink lipstick paired with matching pink eyeliner, which accentuated her flawless features. Her effortless radiance and confident demeanor made her the highlight of the evening.

Following the event, Kriti posed for a vintage-themed photoshoot, leaning gracefully against a textured wall in the same ethereal white outfit. The captivating backdrop, combined with her sizzling aura, resulted in mesmerizing visuals, leaving fans in awe of her timeless beauty.

Kriti’s recent appearances and her remarkable fitness transformation continue to inspire many. With her evolving style and ever-growing confidence, the actress effortlessly proves why she remains a fashion and fitness icon in Bollywood.